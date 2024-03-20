Japan to open placement opportunities for Northeast youth

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: To arrest its manpower scarcity arising out of its low birth rate, leading to a more ageing population, Japan is on a bid to woo the youth of the Northeast, especially of Assam, by providing them job avenues in Japan. In order to translate this vision into a reality, Mirai Japanese Learning Centre is on the job to train the youth of Northeast India in various sectors, including the Japanese language, to make them employable in Japan.

Speaking to The Sentinel, the Principal of Pragjyotish College, Guwahati, Dr. Manoj Kumar Mahanta, said, “The authorities in Japan contacted us to set up a nodal centre for training the youth of the Northeast on the Japanese language and other skills to make them employable in Assam. Japan has job openings in various sectors, including IT, aviation, hospitality industries, and health. It is a time-consuming and costly matter for them to take fresh graduates from here and train them in Japan. They have chosen to use the infrastructure of our college for imparting training to our local youth in the Japanese language and various other skills.”

Dr. Mahanta said, “Japan will sign a MoU with us in this regard soon. The MoU will include everything, right from imparting training to visas and placements for the youth. We will study the conditions in the draft MoU, and if everything is right, we will sign it. This move will open jobs for the youth of the region in Japan. The training of the youth may start in the coming academic session in June–July. The training will have both online and offline modes with instructors from Japan.”

Dr. Mahanta further said, “Already two representatives—Koji Nakano and Emil Nail Hong Lai—from Japan have come to our college to conduct a seminar in that regard. We have arranged the seminar.

Mirai Japanese Learning Centre has facilitated this launch at Pragjyotish College in association with SK Technology (Approved Sending Organisation for Japan), PWO Venture Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Gakurinsha Co. Ltd. (Japan).”

Also Read: Act mulled to streamline skill training & placement: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah