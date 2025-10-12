Japanese language training for Assam’s youth to begin today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The CM's FLIGHT (Foreign Language Initiative for Global Human Talent) Scheme, an initiative of the Assam Government, is becoming a reality with Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma set to launch it tomorrow to open the door for the youth of Assam for job avenues in Japan.

Under this scheme, the youth of the state will get training on the Japanese language. During Advantage Assam 2.0, three Japanese firms signed MoUs with the Assam government for imparting training to the youth of the state on the Japanese language. The three companies are ASEAN One Company Ltd, Jeceex Ventures Ltd, and Meiko Career Partner Ltd.

A few days ago, a delegation from ASEAN One Company Ltd, led by Moshiaki Nishikawa, met Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and finalized the training of the Japanese language in Assam. The Chief Minister said that it took five months from 'conceptualisation to execution of the MoU'. "Fructifying our efforts to equip Assam's youth with Japanese language skills, a joint venture, the ASSAM-ASEAN One Skill and Language Institute, is functional now. We have had a good discussion with Nishikawa on establishing a Japanese Language Centre in Assam that will train skilled professionals from our state to find short-term opportunities in Japan," the Chief Minister said.

According to official sources, 3,000 youths of the state will receive training on the Japanese language under the CM's FLIGHT Scheme. The total cost of the Japanese language course is around Rs 3-4 lakh per student. The state cabinet decided to extend a scholarship of Rs 1.50 lakh per student. The candidates will have to meet the remaining expenditure themselves.

Initially, the training will focus on skilled professionals in driving, IT and nursing. The estimated remuneration of each candidate after the training will be between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.50 lakh per month. Those who are not willing to go to Japan can work in the Japanese companies based in India.

Also Read: ‘My Only Assets Are Work and Faith’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma