Jayashree Goswami Appears Before CID in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Guwahati: In connection with the ongoing investigation into the untimely and mysterious death of Assam’s iconic singer and actor Zubeen Garg, Jayashree Goswami appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters in Guwahati on Friday for questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

According to sources, Goswami had travelled to Singapore along with Zubeen Garg and Amrit Prabha Mahanta just a day before the singer’s death. The CID summoned her as part of its probe into a fashion show held in Singapore, seeking clarification on her role and associations linked to the event.

Officials confirmed that Goswami was asked to record her statement regarding certain financial and organisational aspects connected to the international fashion event under investigation.

However, authorities have not yet disclosed further details about the nature of her involvement or findings from her questioning. The CID continues to examine all angles surrounding the high-profile case as the probe intensifies.