Afghan FM Muttaqi Praises India’s Earthquake Aid, Seeks Deeper Engagement

Guwahati: Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has called India a “close friend” and expressed his government’s desire to strengthen bilateral ties, following New Delhi’s prompt assistance after the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

Muttaqi, who met India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, thanked India for being the first country to send relief materials and humanitarian aid in the aftermath of the disaster. He said India’s timely response reflected the deep-rooted goodwill between the two nations.

Dur, both leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation in trade, regional connectivity, and cultural exchange. Muttaqi emphasised that Afghanistan seeks to build relations with India based on mutual respect and shared interests.

The Afghan minister also proposed the creation of a consultative mechanism between the two countries to promote regular dialogue, strengthen understanding, and explore new avenues of collaboration in areas such as education, health, and infrastructure.

Officials from both sides described the talks as “positive and forward-looking,” marking a potential step towards renewed diplomatic engagement between India and Afghanistan.