Jemimah Rodrigues Strikes Gold: India Advances to First Women’s ODI World Cup Final

Guwahati: In a historic moment, the 25-year-old Mumbaiker all-rounder, Jemimah Rodrigues, scored an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls to script India’s record-breaking chase against Australia. The innings propelled the team to their first Women’s ODI World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Chasing a mammoth 339-run target, the team has created a history that will be cherished for a long period of time.

Walking in at a critical juncture, the player was able to anchor the innings with her remarkable performance. The innings will be remembered as replete with grace, grit and determination. The player’s shot selection and precision under pressure silenced the naysayers. Witnessing her calm and resilience, cricket legends, including Virat Kohli, applauded her ‘standout performance’.