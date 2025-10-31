Jemimah Rodrigues Strikes Gold: India Advances to First Women’s ODI World Cup Final

Guwahati: In a historic moment, the 25-year-old Mumbaiker all-rounder, Jemimah Rodrigues, scored an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls to script India’s record-breaking chase against Australia. The innings propelled the team to their first Women’s ODI World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Chasing a mammoth 339-run target, the team has created a history that will be cherished for a long period of time.
Walking in at a critical juncture, the player was able to anchor the innings with her remarkable performance. The innings will be remembered as replete with grace, grit and determination. The player’s shot selection and precision under pressure silenced the naysayers. Witnessing her calm and resilience, cricket legends, including Virat Kohli, applauded her ‘standout performance’.
Emotions ran high in the arena as India claimed victory with seven wickets in hand. The cameras showed a teary-eyed Jeremiah hugging her father near the border. The moment is etched deep within the heart of the audience. Beyond the field, Jemimah is known for her soulful voice, once enchanted “Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye”, proving she can strike the right chord both on and off the field.
However, her most recent innings was built on a new type of music, one composed in courage, rhythm and unwavering belief. As India prepares for the final match, Jemimah has already engraved her name in gold letters in the chronicle of Indian Cricket.
