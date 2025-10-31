Assam : Bongaigaon Fans Brave Setbacks to Witness Zubeen Garg’s 'Roi Roi Binale'

Guwahati : Bongaigaon witnessed an emotional morning as fans of Zubeen Garg flocked to Jolly Max Cinema Hall to watch his long-awaited film 'Roi Roi Binale.' The excitement was palpable, with audiences eagerly anticipating the chance to see their beloved star on the big screen.

However, the second show faced unexpected mechanical issues, delaying the screening and leaving the crowd frustrated. Fans, who had waited patiently, expressed their disappointment as one show had to be cancelled. The cinema hall authorities appealed for calm, urging viewers to stay patient.