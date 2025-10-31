Assam : Bongaigaon Fans Brave Setbacks to Witness Zubeen Garg’s 'Roi Roi Binale'

Guwahati : Bongaigaon witnessed an emotional morning as fans of Zubeen Garg flocked to Jolly Max Cinema Hall to watch his long-awaited film 'Roi Roi Binale.' The excitement was palpable, with audiences eagerly anticipating the chance to see their beloved star on the big screen.
However, the second show faced unexpected mechanical issues, delaying the screening and leaving the crowd frustrated. Fans, who had waited patiently, expressed their disappointment as one show had to be cancelled. The cinema hall authorities appealed for calm, urging viewers to stay patient.
Despite the setback, the audience’s love for Zubeen Garg remained unwavering. When the film finally began, the hall was filled with silent awe, punctuated by tears, sighs, and heartfelt expressions of emotion. Viewers left the theatre visibly moved, sharing how the film made Zubeen da feel alive again, as if he were right there among them.
'Roi Roi Binale' is more than a movie; it is a celebration of dreams, devotion, and legacy. In Bongaigaon, fans proved that their admiration for Zubeen Garg transcends any obstacle, turning frustration into a moment of shared love, joy, and heartfelt tribute.