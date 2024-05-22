Jihadists actively using Assam as corridor!

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam is turning into the most active corridor for jihadists to spread their ideology and activities in the Northeast as well as the rest of the country. This is apparent from the ISIS India leaders, a would-be ISIS joinee, and Ansarullah Bangla Team rebels apprehended in the state by security forces recently.

On March 20, ISIS India operatives Haris Farooqi and his associate Anurag Singh, who are wanted accused by the NIA, were apprehended during a manhunt launched by the STF in the Dharmasala area of western Assam’s Dhubri district. A short while later, Touseef Ali Farouqui, a fourth-year B Tech student of the Bioscience department of IIT Guwahati who pledged allegiance to the ISIS, was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on March 24.

Although the incidents appear to be isolated, spreading jihadi ideology is the common thread binding all incidents of the arrest of jihadists. Also apparent from these captures is the use of Assam as the corridor for spreading such ideology. These jihadists are said to favour the route from Bangladesh to Tripura and then to Assam, from where they can travel to any place in the country.

Recently, the arrest and subsequent interrogation of ABT rebels Bahar Miyan and Rasul Miyan revealed the fact that they used Assam as a base and corridor. Police sources revealed that ABT rebel Bahar Miyan had stayed for a few days with Matiur Rahman, who was arrested earlier from his residence at Samaguri in the Nagaon district on charges of issuing fake PAN and Aadhaar cards.

It has also come to light that the jihadists often recruit agents after indoctrinating them with their ideology and encouraging them to spread it in the name of religion.

Assam Police is hot on the trail of Matiur Rahman, who is now known to have accompanied Bahar Miyan to Bengaluru some time back. According to police sources, the police raided the Samaguri residence of Matiur Rahman on Friday but could not find him. Matiur Rahman is one of the facilitators of jihadis by providing them fake PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and other vital documents through forgery, according to the police.

On the other hand, the Assam Police have also intensified their search for AQIS (Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent) leader Khalil Miyan, one of the masterminds of the jihadi movement in India. Assam Police is in touch with some neighbouring countries where Khalil Miyan is said to have travelled.

