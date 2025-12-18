Mary Kom Infuses Hope Around Manipur IDPs With Adoption And Free Boxing Training

Imphal: In a highly commendable and heartwarming gesture, world-renowned Indian boxing champion and Olympic medal winner MC Mary Kom reached out to displaced families in Manipur with assistance as well as healthy engagement options.
Mary Kom also visited a protest site, Lanboikhongnangkhong, which is in Imphal West, to express solidarity with internally displaced persons who have been conducting a protest continuously as of December 1, pushing for resettlement as soon as possible by December 31, as ordered by the state government.
During the visit, the boxing legend distributed blankets to the IDPs. The boxing legend took the time to speak to the affected families one by one, as she offered them words of encouragement and empathy, and she empathised with their challenges. The boxing legend explained that the act was a gesture of hope and relief that she needed to provide the IDPs.
Mary Kom also made an important and long-term commitment to offer free training to children of displaced families who were interested in boxing in her own boxing academy. She emphasised the role of sports as a tool to overcome traumatic experiences and build confidence, which was even more important for children who had undergone conflict and displacement.
Moreover, the boxing champion urged the wider community and the authorities to join forces in making sure the displaced families are rehabilitated with dignity. Her arrival not only meant assistance for the displaced families but also meant a moral boost for those who have been living in difficult conditions in the midst of the protest.
COCOMI (Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity) Women Wing Convenor RK Tharaksa appreciated the visit made by Mary Kom, who has further strengthened the resolve of many IDPs. The IDPs have also expressed their gratitude to Mary Kom, who has not only assisted them but has done so out of compassion at a time when they needed it the most.
The initiative by Mary Kom reflects her commitment to social welfare, apart from her contribution to boxing. She has used this opportunity to draw attention to this region, which has been facing conflict. Her undertaking to provide free training to children should help provide hope to children in this period of displacement.