Mary Kom Infuses Hope Around Manipur IDPs With Adoption And Free Boxing Training

Mary Kom also made an important and long-term commitment to offer free training to children of displaced families who were interested in boxing in her own boxing academy. She emphasised the role of sports as a tool to overcome traumatic experiences and build confidence, which was even more important for children who had undergone conflict and displacement.

Moreover, the boxing champion urged the wider community and the authorities to join forces in making sure the displaced families are rehabilitated with dignity. Her arrival not only meant assistance for the displaced families but also meant a moral boost for those who have been living in difficult conditions in the midst of the protest.

COCOMI (Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity) Women Wing Convenor RK Tharaksa appreciated the visit made by Mary Kom, who has further strengthened the resolve of many IDPs. The IDPs have also expressed their gratitude to Mary Kom, who has not only assisted them but has done so out of compassion at a time when they needed it the most.

The initiative by Mary Kom reflects her commitment to social welfare, apart from her contribution to boxing. She has used this opportunity to draw attention to this region, which has been facing conflict. Her undertaking to provide free training to children should help provide hope to children in this period of displacement.