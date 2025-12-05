Jorhat Police Crack Gold Theft Case in Nagaon; 2 Arrested, Cash Recovered

Nagaon: In a major breakthrough, Jorhat Police, with active support from the Nagaon Police, have arrested two persons involved in a high-profile gold theft case and recovered 114 grams of stolen gold along with ₹1.5 lakh in cash during a late-night operation.

The successful operation came after a week-long investigation launched by Jorhat Police to track down gold stolen in a case registered in Jorhat. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the probe extended to Guwahati before finally narrowing down suspects operating in Nagaon district.

The operation gained momentum on the night of December 3, when a team led by Jorhat Police, assisted by local police, conducted a raid at a jewellery shop located on Thana Road in the Barbazaar area of Nagaon. The team recovered the stolen ornaments and seized a significant amount of cash believed to be linked to the illegal transaction.