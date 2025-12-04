Third Phase of Eviction Drive in Nagaon: Over 80 Families Face Uncertain Future

Nagaon: The Nagaon district administration will resume its eviction operation on Friday, targeting families living on government grazing reserve land in Bhakatgaon under the Rupahihat revenue circle. This move marks the third phase of the district’s ongoing effort to clear land it says has been illegally occupied for years.

District Commissioner Devasish Sharma, IAS, said that around 86 families have been staying on nearly 38 bighas of grazing land Bhakatgaon. Authorities had served them a 15-day notice to vacate, which ends today. With no further extension planned, bulldozers and security forces have already been deployed for Friday’s drive.

This eviction follows a major clearing exercise in the Lutumari area under the Kampur range, where more than 5,000 bighas of forest land were freed, displacing roughly 1,500 families. The administration is now shifting its focus to encroached PGR and VGR lands in other parts of the district, including Samaguri and Dhing.