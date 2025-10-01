Jorhat Student Creates Collage of 120 Album Covers to Honour Zubeen Garg

Jorhat: A talented Class 11 student from Jorhat has paid a unique tribute to Assam’s beloved music legend Zubeen Garg by creating a stunning collage featuring the cover photos of 120 of his albums.

The artwork reflects the student’s deep admiration for the singer and serves as a celebration of Zubeen’s extraordinary contribution to Assamese and Indian music. The collage has drawn widespread appreciation, with many calling it a moving symbol of how deeply the late icon continues to inspire the younger generation.