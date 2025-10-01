Top Headlines

Jorhat Student Creates Collage of 120 Album Covers to Honour Zubeen Garg

Class 11 student pays heartfelt tribute to the late music icon through an artistic masterpiece.
Image of the collage made by a student of 11th standard as a tribute legendary late singer Zubeen Garg at Jorhat
Jorhat:  A talented Class 11 student from Jorhat has paid a unique tribute to Assam’s beloved music legend Zubeen Garg by creating a stunning collage featuring the cover photos of 120 of his albums.

The artwork reflects the student’s deep admiration for the singer and serves as a celebration of Zubeen’s extraordinary contribution to Assamese and Indian music. The collage has drawn widespread appreciation, with many calling it a moving symbol of how deeply the late icon continues to inspire the younger generation.

