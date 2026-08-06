JP Nadda, Himanta Biswa Sarma visit flood-ravaged Nepali Khuti, assure full Central, State support

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Union Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday visited the flood-ravaged Nepali Khuti area in Nazira constituency of Sivasagar district, accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The leaders reached the affected site by tractor to assess the ground situation in one of the worst-hit regions.

After inspecting the devastation, the chief minister stated that the union minister personally witnessed the suffering of the flood-affected people. "Our prime minister has sent him here, and he has seen the situation firsthand. I am confident that he will brief the prime minister, and together we will be able to extend necessary support to the affected people," the CM said.

Addressing locals and the media, Nadda said that he had the opportunity to visit Nepali Khuti in Nazira and assess the scale of destruction caused by the floods. "The damage is massive. Many villages have been severely affected by the river's course. There has been extensive loss of property, livestock, and livelihoods," he said.

He assured the people that both the Central and State governments stand firmly with them during this difficult time. "I have been sent by the prime minister to understand the situation. I have discussed the matter with the chief minister, and we will further deliberate on future plans. Relief operations are already being carried out swiftly," Nadda added.

Highlighting the magnitude of the disaster, he acknowledged that recovery would take time but emphasised that there would be no shortage of assistance from the Centre. "Whether it is financial aid, rehabilitation, compensation for property damage, or loss of livestock, all necessary support will be provided," he assured.

Nadda also praised the Assam Government's prompt response, stating that relief efforts were being executed actively and efficiently under the leadership of the chief minister.

Following the visit, Union Minister Nadda proceeded towards Mon district, while the chief minister and his team headed to Bamunpukhuri to review the grievances of flood-affected residents there.

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