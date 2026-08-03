Assam CM Visits Sivasagar's Flood-Hit Nepali Khuti, Assures Full Rehabilitation Support

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited Nepali Khuti village in Assam's Sivasagar district to assess the damage caused by the recent floods, describing the devastation in Upper Assam as "beyond imagination" and assuring affected families of full government support.

On the second day of his four-day tour of the flood-affected districts, Sarma reached the village on a tractor as damaged roads and thick layers of silt made the area inaccessible to regular vehicles. He was accompanied by ministers Bimal Bora, Keshab Mahanta, and Pijush Hazarika.

Interacting with residents, the chief minister said the destruction on the ground was far worse than what had been seen in television reports.

"The devastation is beyond imagination. We will do everything possible to help the people. These villages will be rebuilt," Sarma said.

During the visit, he met families who had lost homes, livestock and loved ones, assuring them that the state government would extend all possible assistance for their rehabilitation.

"We will understand the problems of every family and provide all possible support. Many have lost their homes, livestock and even family members. We have seen their suffering firsthand," he said.

Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika said the government was committed to restoring normalcy in the affected villages at the earliest and expressed confidence that reconstruction work would begin soon.

Thousands of families across Upper Assam continue to face difficulties more than two weeks after the floods, with many houses still covered in mud and silt, forcing residents to stay in relief camps and temporary shelters.

Meanwhile, the flood death toll in Assam has risen to 86 after four more deaths were reported from Sivasagar. According to official figures, the number of people affected has declined to 1.36 lakh, indicating an improvement in the overall flood situation.

The district administrations are currently operating 39 relief camps and relief distribution centres, providing shelter and essential assistance to 13,771 people as relief and rehabilitation efforts continue.