Judicial Commission to Investigate Zubeen Garg’s Death Case: Assam CM Calls It a Major Move for Justice

Guwahati- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday, November 4, that the state government has constituted a Judicial Commission headed by a sitting Judge of the Hon’ble High Court to investigate the circumstances leading to the tragic and untimely death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), CM Sarma describes the move as a “landmark step in the pursuit of truth and justice.” He urged the people of Assam to extend full cooperation to the Commission and to participate actively in the proceedings so that every fact comes to light transparently and impartially.

“The government is committed to ensuring that justice is served with complete fairness,” Sarma stated.

Prominent music icon, Zubeen Garg, passed away on September 19, 2025, in Singapore, leaving millions of fans across the Northeast and beyond in mourning. His untimely death continues to raise question among the people of Assam, as his reason of death is yet not revealed.