Top Headlines

Judicial Commission to Investigate Zubeen Garg’s Death Case: Assam CM Calls It a Major Move for Justice

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urges citizens to cooperate with the Judge-Led Commission to ensure a transparent and fair inquiry into the singer’s tragic death.
Image of late legendary music icon Zubeen Garg on the left and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the right
Image of late legendary music icon Zubeen Garg on the left and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the right
Published on

Guwahati- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday, November 4, that the state government has constituted a Judicial Commission headed by a sitting Judge of the Hon’ble High Court to investigate the circumstances leading to the tragic and untimely death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), CM Sarma describes the move as a “landmark step in the pursuit of truth and justice.” He urged the people of Assam to extend full cooperation to the Commission and to participate actively in the proceedings so that every fact comes to light transparently and impartially.

“The government is committed to ensuring that justice is served with complete fairness,” Sarma stated.

Prominent music icon, Zubeen Garg, passed away on September 19, 2025, in Singapore, leaving millions of fans across the Northeast and beyond in mourning. His untimely death continues to raise question among the people of Assam, as his reason of death is yet not revealed.

Also Read: Veteran Journalist and Esteemed Writer Dr. Nabakanta Bordoloi Passes Away at 82

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court
Zubeen Garg case

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com