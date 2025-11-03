Veteran Journalist and Esteemed Writer Dr. Nabakanta Bordoloi Passes Away at 82

Guwahati : A wave of deep sorrow swept across Morigaon as veteran journalist, retired professor, and noted writer Dr. Nabakanta Bordoloi passed away in the early hours today at his residence in Ward No. 2, Morigaon town. He was 82.

Dr. Bordoloi, who retired from Morigaon College in 2004, was widely admired for his sharp intellect, humility, and lifelong devotion to education and journalism. As the news of his demise spread, people from all walks of life gathered at his home to offer floral tributes to the revered teacher and journalist.

His mortal remains were later taken to the Morigaon District Journalists’ Association, where members, including its president and secretary, paid their final respects to their former president. Tributes also poured in from Morigaon Zila Sahitya Sabha, AASU, AALS, ATSU, and other organisations.

Dr. Bordoloi was also the author of the well-known Modern English Grammar. He leaves behind his wife, a daughter, a son, and several relatives.