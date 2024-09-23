Junmoni Rabha case: Inquiry against seven police officials

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A new turn came to the investigation into the death of sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha on Sunday after Assam Police announced a departmental inquiry against seven police officials.

The CBI’s letter has reportedly raised suspicions regarding possible tampering and destruction of evidence by the involved officials. In addition to the departmental inquiry, two Home Guards—Chandra Bora and Anarul Islam—have been dismissed from their duties as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ordered this inquiry following its conclusion that Rabha’s death was an accident. However, public scepticism remains, with many questions still unanswered. The CBI report highlighted several shortcomings in the initial investigation conducted by the Assam Police. If the allegations against these officers are substantiated, they could face severe penalties.

The incident, which occurred on the night of May 16, 2023, initially sparked rumours of foul play. Speculations about Rabha’s previous controversial activities led some to question whether she may have taken her own life.

Following her death, revelations of an illegal trade involving fake gold and counterfeit currency emerged, implicating several senior Assam police officials. After significant public backlash, the investigation was transferred from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to the CBI. The CBI subsequently clarified that the incident was neither a murder nor a suicide but an accident.

The final report was submitted to the Nagaon district session judge’s court on February 6 of this year.

