Justice for Zubeen: Thousands Gather in Sonapur, Call for Unity

A Correspondent

DIMORIA, Oct 25: Zubeen Kshetra at Sonapur once again witnessed a strong gathering as people renewed their demand for justice for their beloved artiste, Zubeen Garg.

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi visited Zubeen Kshetra on Sunday to join the demand for justice for the late singer. A protest programme was held in the morning amid the gathering of thousands of people. The press conference subsequently announced several important proposals and decisions.

The press conference emphasised the need to keep the movement seeking justice for Zubeen Garg free from political influence. Stating clearly that “there is no place for political conspiracy in the movement for justice for Zubeen,” the speakers called for maintaining unity and transparency within the movement. A proposal was also put forward to initiate future protest programmes demanding justice for Zubeen Garg under the leadership of Garima Saikia Garg. All political parties, organisations and members of the public were urged to come forward collectively to strengthen the fight for justice for the artiste.

The press conference also stressed the need to prevent any divisions within the movement. In this regard, Rahul Gautam Sharma was requested to play the role of a mediator to keep unity among those involved in the campaign intact.

Another proposal called for the formation of a committee free from political influence to pursue the demand for justice for Zubeen Garg. The need to establish coordination among all stakeholders and carry forward the movement collectively was also highlighted.

The proposals have been put forward with the objective of making the ongoing fight for justice for the beloved artiste more organised and effective. The impact of these decisions on the movement’s trajectory in the coming days is yet to be determined.

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