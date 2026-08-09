Justice Must Speak People’s Tongues: CJI Surya Kant Calls for Language-Inclusive Courts

Indore: The Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, on Saturday called for a more inclusive and people-centric justice delivery system, saying access to justice begins with dialogue and requires the legal system to understand the concerns of communities in their own languages and dialects.

Inaugurating the two-day West Zone Regional Conference on 'Enhancing Access to Justice', CJI Surya Kant said the themes of the conference - 'United Voice' and 'Stronger Tomorrow' - reflected the need to make dialogue, dignity and inclusion integral to the functioning of the justice system.

The CJI said these three principles should not remain mere slogans but should define how the legal system engages with citizens.

"I do not view these words merely as slogans for a banner, instead, I see them as an accurate description of what the legal system looks like when it truly functions," he said.

CJI Surya Kant referred to Indore's historical association with Devi Ahilya Bai and her approach to justice, noting that she would meet farmers, widows and traders directly without intermediaries.

He said there was no barrier between the ruler and the people during her time and described the decision to hold the conference in Indore as particularly appropriate.

The CJI said dialogue was central to building a justice system that genuinely responds to people's concerns.

A collective voice, he said, can emerge only when individual voices are heard.

"Access to justice has never been built by laws alone; it begins with a conversation. Before justice is delivered, people must feel that they have been heard," CJI Surya Kant said.

Emphasising the role of paralegal volunteers and legal services institutions, he said local problems required local solutions and understanding those problems demanded direct engagement with communities.

He stressed that legal services personnel must understand local languages and dialects to properly comprehend the concerns of ordinary people.

"Unless you communicate in their language and truly grasp the concerns of the common people by listening to their own words, how can you devise a solution?" the CJI said.

He also emphasised that dialogue must be a two-way process, with the justice delivery system not merely communicating decisions but listening to communities and understanding their problems.

The conference is being held on August 8 and 9 under the joint aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), New Delhi, the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur, and the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Supreme Court and High Court judges, office-bearers of Legal Services Authorities, judicial officers and other distinguished citizens are attending the conference.

The event was inaugurated by CJI Surya Kant, Patron-in-Chief of NALSA, and other judges by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The conference is aimed at deliberating on ways to strengthen legal aid, mediation, community-level dispute resolution and other mechanisms to make justice more accessible and inclusive. (IANS)

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