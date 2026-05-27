Justice Naolekar panel will address unnatural demographic change: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Reiterating the national security threat from unnatural demographic change, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced the constitution of a five-member committee led by retired Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar to address infiltration-related issues.

“Infiltration and other reasons causing unnatural demographic change pose a very significant challenge to the present and future of any nation,” Union Minister Shah said on social media platform X.

"To address this very challenge, on August 15, 2025, Prime Minister @narendramodiji had announced the 'High-Level Committee on Demographic Change'. I am delighted to inform you that the government has now constituted this committee," he added.

He said the Justice Naolekar Committee will analyse patterns of abnormal population shifts at the levels of religious and social communities and present a planned and time-bound solution for the demographic change.

This committee, chaired by Justice Naolekar (retired), will include Census Commissioner along with Durga Shankar Mishra (retired IAS), Balaji Srivastava (retired IPS), and Shamika Ravi as members, he said, adding that the Joint Secretary (Foreigners-I) of Ministry of Home Affairs Sumant Singh will serve as the Member Secretary of this committee.

The Union Minister said, "Demographic change is a serious issue linked not only to our sovereignty but also to national security, law and order, profound changes in social structure, and the preservation of tribal society."

"This committee will conduct a comprehensive assessment of demographic changes occurring across India due to illegal immigration and other unnatural causes, analyse patterns of abnormal population shifts at the levels of religious and social communities, and present a planned and time-bound solution for the same," he added.

The constitution of the Committee assumes significance in light of the infiltration issue dominating the political discourse ahead of the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. (IANS)

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