Justice Sanjiv Khanna Appointed as Next Chief Justice of India

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday cleared the appointment of Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI). "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 11 November 2024," a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice said. Incumbent CJI D.Y. Chandrachud is due to retire on November 10 at the age of 65. He had recommended Justice Khanna as his successor earlier this month. (IANS)

