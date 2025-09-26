Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium Set To Become Largest In The Eastern Region

Guwahati: In a major boost to the cultural landscape of the Northeast, the upcoming Jyoti-Bishnu Auditorium is poised to become the largest and most advanced auditorium in Eastern India. Named in honour of two legendary icons Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Rabha, the auditorium aims to be a landmark space for artistic expression, community engagement, and world-class performances.
Designed with state-of-the-art acoustics, lighting, and seating, the facility will cater to a wide range of events, from music concerts and theatre festivals to academic seminars and cultural conventions. With a seating capacity that dwarfs existing venues in the region, it promises to elevate Assam’s ability to host national and international events.
To ensure smooth and professional management, the government has officially entrusted the operational responsibility to the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Society, known for its deep cultural expertise and institutional credibility.
“This auditorium is not just a structure; it’s a tribute to Assam’s rich cultural legacy and a platform for future generations to shine,” said an official spokesperson.
Set against the backdrop of Assam’s cultural resurgence, the Jyoti-Bishnu Auditorium is expected to become a hub for talent, tradition, and technology making it a proud symbol of the region’s evolving artistic identity.