Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium Set To Become Largest In The Eastern Region

Guwahati: In a major boost to the cultural landscape of the Northeast, the upcoming Jyoti-Bishnu Auditorium is poised to become the largest and most advanced auditorium in Eastern India. Named in honour of two legendary icons Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Rabha, the auditorium aims to be a landmark space for artistic expression, community engagement, and world-class performances.

Designed with state-of-the-art acoustics, lighting, and seating, the facility will cater to a wide range of events, from music concerts and theatre festivals to academic seminars and cultural conventions. With a seating capacity that dwarfs existing venues in the region, it promises to elevate Assam’s ability to host national and international events.