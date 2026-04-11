Jyotirmay Das of Bajali Tops Assam HSLC 2026, Aims to Become a Doctor

BAJALI: Jyotirmay Das, a student from Patacharkuchi in Lower Assam's Bajali district, has secured the first position in the state in the HSLC Examination 2026 — a moment of immense pride for his family, school, and community.

A student of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Patacharkuchi, Jyotirmay scored 591 out of 600, topping every student across Assam in this year's Class 10 board examinations.

The Family Behind the Achievement

Jyotirmay is the son of Satish Das, who works as an accountant at a private hospital in Pathsala, and Bobita Das. The family is based in the Dharamtala area of Patacharkuchi.

His achievement, by all accounts, reflects years of quiet dedication and disciplined study.

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