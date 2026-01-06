KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang Distributes Free Land Pattas to Indigenous Families

West Karbi Anglong: In a major step towards securing land rights for indigenous communities, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, on Tuesday distributed free land pattas to thousands of ethnic families in West Karbi Anglong district. The distribution programme was held at Harlong Sebat area under the Hamren constituency amid a large public gathering.

Around 2,500 indigenous families from the Hamren constituency were provided with free land pattas during the event. The programme was organised with the objective of granting legal ownership of land to local residents who have been living on ancestral land for generations without formal documents.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Mr. Ronghang said that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council has taken an ambitious target of distributing more than eight lakh free land pattas across its 26 council constituencies. He said land rights are crucial for the social and economic security of indigenous people and assured that the council is committed to protecting their interests.

“The aim of the KAAC is to ensure that no indigenous family remains landless. Free land pattas will help people live with dignity and security, and will also enable them to access government welfare schemes,” the CEM said.

Mr Ronghang also announced several development initiatives for West Karbi Anglong district. He informed that tenders have been invited for the construction of new roads in remote and interior areas of the district to improve connectivity and ease transportation. He said better road infrastructure would help villages access markets, healthcare and education facilities.

In another significant announcement, the CEM said that around 1,000 posts in the education department have been opened for recruitment in primary and secondary schools. He stated that strengthening the education sector is a priority for the council and that the recruitment drive will help address staff shortages in schools across Karbi Anglong.

The public meeting was attended by Member of Parliament Amar Singh Tisso, Hamren constituency MAC Mangalsing Timung, local MLA Rupsing Teron, and several senior officials and executive members of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. The leaders present highlighted the importance of land security and development initiatives for the overall progress of the region.

Local residents expressed happiness over receiving land pattas, saying that the documents would provide them legal recognition and protect them from eviction or land-related disputes. Many beneficiaries said the move would bring long-term stability to their families.

The programme concluded with assurances from KAAC leaders that such welfare and development initiatives would continue in the coming days, covering more villages and communities across Karbi Anglong.