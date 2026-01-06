Oil India Pipeline Burst in Tingkhong Causes Crude Oil Spill in Village

Dibrugarh: Panic gripped theresidents of Halmari Dighalia village in the Tingkhong area of Dibrugarh district after a crude oil pipeline of Oil India Limited (OIL) burst on Monday night, leading to oil spillage in the locality.

The incident occurred at around 10 PM, when villagers heard a loud sound and rushed out of their homes, only to find crude oil leaking from the damaged pipeline. Fire tenders and emergency teams from OIL reached the spot immediately and took steps to control the spill and prevent any major mishap.

A local resident, Monimanik Gogoi, said the pipeline was very old and should have been replaced long ago. “We heard a loud noise around 10 p.m. When we came out, we saw crude oil spilling from the burst pipeline. OIL’s fire tenders arrived quickly and managed the situation,” he said.

He further added that the village has nearly 50 oil wells, including two Oil Collecting Stations (OCS) and one Drilling Collecting Station (DCS). “With so many oil installations nearby, old pipelines are a serious risk. Oil India should urgently replace them to avoid a major accident,” Gogoi said.

According to villagers, a major disaster was narrowly avoided due to the timely intervention of OIL officials and emergency services.

However, anxiety returned on Tuesday morning after the pipeline reportedly burst again at the same location, just hours after the first incident. The repeated leakage has raised serious concerns among residents about safety and the condition of oil infrastructure in the area.

Locals have demanded immediate inspection and replacement of ageing pipelines, warning that continued negligence could lead to a major accident in the densely inhabited village area.