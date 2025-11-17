Kaliabor Gears Up for a Grand Statewide Tribute to Zubeen as 'Jatiya Swabhiman Divas'

Nagaon: Kaliabor is getting ready to celebrate the 53rd birth anniversary of late music legend Zubeen Garg with much fanfare and emotional fervour.
The occasion will be observed as "Jatiya Swabhiman Divas.’ It is the first year the celebration is taking place in the absence of the iconic artist, whose influence remains across Assam.
The event, organised under the leadership of the local MLA and Minister Keshab Mahanta, is being coordinated with support from 122 national organisations. The central programme will be held at Kuwaritol in Kaliabor, where people from different parts of the state are expected to assemble to pay tribute to the singer who transformed Assam’s musical identity on the national and global stage. ‘
A series of mega cultural offerings will grace the occasion. Four thousand women will together present dihanam, while more than a thousand artists will stage Garg’s evergreen classic ‘Mayabini’ in various languages.
Further, thousands of musicians will play traditional Assamese musical instruments in a mass tribute to the late artist. The 53 Nahor saplings, each representing every year of his extraordinary journey, will be planted in various organisations and educational institutions to symbolise the life and legacy of Zubeen Garg. Preparations are underway at the venue with full enthusiasm, reflecting the deep love and respect people hold for one of Assam's most cherished cultural icons.