B. Borooah College Alumni to hold blood donation camp on Zubeen’s birth anniversary

GUWAHATI: The B. Borooah College Alumni Association, in collaboration with the North-East Computer Traders Association (NECTA) and with support from Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), will organize a blood donation camp on November 18 to commemorate the 53rd birth anniversary of B. Borooah College alumnus and renowned artiste Zubeen Garg. Dr. Bijoy Goswami, general secretary of the B. Borooah College Alumni Association, and Ripun Boruah representing NECTA, said that more than 60 donors have already registered online for the camp, which will begin at 9 AM in the college premises. Reiterating the motto “A Drop of Blood for Life,” the organizers appealed to students and the general public to participate in this noble cause and extend support to people in need.

