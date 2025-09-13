Kalpana Patowary: Honoured with Bihar Kala Samman 2025

Guwahati: In a moment that celebrates the heart and heritage of Bihar, iconic folk singer Kalpana Patowary has been awarded the Bihar Kala Samman 2025, the highest state honour for contributions to the performing arts.
Conferred by the Department of Art, Culture and Youth, Government of Bihar, the award recognises her extraordinary work in reviving, preserving, and globalising Bihar’s rich folk traditions.Patowary, known as the “Bhojpuri Queen,” has dedicated her life to showcasing the vibrancy of Bhojpuri music, from soulful Chhath Geet and Birha to powerful women's narratives and Sufi-Bhojpuri fusions. Her voice has echoed from rural villages to international festivals, bringing global recognition to Bihar's deep-rooted cultural identity.
At the grand felicitation ceremony held at Rabindra Bhavan, Patna, Kalpana Patowary expressed heartfelt gratitude.“I am honoured and humbled to receive this recognition. This award belongs to the land, the language, and the people of Bihar whose stories I have carried in my voice. It is a proud moment not just for me, but for every folk artist fighting to keep our traditions alive.”With this recognition, Kalpana Patowary continues to inspire generations to embrace their roots, proving that folk is not just music it is identity, history, and pride.
Also Watch: