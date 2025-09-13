Kalpana Patowary: Honoured with Bihar Kala Samman 2025

At the grand felicitation ceremony held at Rabindra Bhavan, Patna, Kalpana Patowary expressed heartfelt gratitude.“I am honoured and humbled to receive this recognition. This award belongs to the land, the language, and the people of Bihar whose stories I have carried in my voice. It is a proud moment not just for me, but for every folk artist fighting to keep our traditions alive.”With this recognition, Kalpana Patowary continues to inspire generations to embrace their roots, proving that folk is not just music it is identity, history, and pride.