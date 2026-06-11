Sivasagar Schools Move to Reduce Heavy School Bags

Guwahati: Students in Sivasagar will no longer be required to carry excessively heavy school bags, following fresh directives issued by District School Inspector Dr Samiran Bora. The instructions have been circulated to schools across the district with the aim of protecting the health and well-being of schoolchildren.

The move follows concerns raised by parents regarding increasing cases of back, shoulder and spinal pain among students caused by carrying heavy school bags on a daily basis. Education department has emphasised the importance of safeguarding children's spinal health, particularly during their growing years.

The guidelines are based on earlier government directives, including the notification issued on 12th December 2018 regarding the permissible weight of school bags. In addition, the Directorate of Elementary Education issued a notice on 1st April 2024 reiterating the need to prioritise the welfare of school-going children and ensure compliance with prescribed limits.

Government have also referred to the concept of “Bagless Day”, introduced in 2022, which encourages experiential learning and reduces the burden on students.

Under the latest instructions, all government and private schools in Sivasagar have been directed to strictly adhere to the prescribed school bag weight norms. Schools have been asked to take necessary measures to ensure that students are not forced to carry unnecessary books and materials.

Government and education department believe the initiative will help create a healthier learning environment while reducing the physical strain experienced by children at school.