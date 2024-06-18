Kanchenjunga Express train accident: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma talks to Railway Minister

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took up the matter of the Agartala-Sealdah Kanchenjunga Express accident in West Bengal with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. The Assam Chief Secretary, on the other hand, is keeping in touch with the railway authorities.

The Chief Minister said, “We remain concerned about the passengers from Assam in the train. Since the train passed through Assam, certainly some people from Assam boarded it. We haven’t received any clarity from the railway. Our government machinery is ready to provide support if any of the injured train passengers is from Assam.”

