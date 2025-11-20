Karbi Anglong: Dillai Police Seize Morphine Worth ₹2 Crore, Three Arrested

Karbi Anglong: In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, the Dillai Police in Karbi Anglong seized around 2 kilograms of morphine valued at nearly ₹2 crore on Thursday. The police also recovered ₹1 lakh in cash from the accused.

According to officials, the police stopped a Wagon-R (AS 09 K 7808) that was travelling from Dimapur Super Market to Muzaffarpur in Bihar. During the search, the team discovered a large quantity of morphine hidden inside the vehicle.

Three individuals were arrested in connection with the case. They have been identified as Pritam Ingleng of Diphu, Rupchung Bongrum of West Karbi Anglong, and Mohammad Hakim from Bihar. Police sources said that Hakim is an employee of the Indian Railways’ Accounts Department posted in Assam.

When the police signalled the vehicle to stop, the accused allegedly tried to offer cash to the officers. However, the Dilai Police remained alert and apprehended them immediately.

Officials added that the seizure is part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region. In the last three days alone, the Dilai Police, along with Lahorijan Police, have conducted multiple joint operations and recovered a significant quantity of illegal substances.

The investigation into the broader network behind the trafficking attempt is ongoing.