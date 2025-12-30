Karbi Anglong: Eviction Notice Sparks Panic Among Residents in PGR and VGR Lands

Kheroni: The Assam government has announced a major eviction drive targeting encroached PGR (Professional Grazing Reserve) and VGR (Village Grazing Reserve) land in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Apart from the PGR and VGR, the eviction will also extend to other government-owned lands in the region.

The decision was taken during the tripartite meeting held on December 26 between the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and representatives of various organisations from Karbi Anglong in the aftermath of the Kheroni incident. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, officially announced the move.

According to the announcement, eviction notices will be issued starting Tuesday to individuals occupying PGR land illegally. A specific deadline will be set for vacating the land, after which eviction operations will be carried out.

The announcement has triggered widespread anxiety and unrest among residents living on PGR and VGR land, with many expressing fear over possible displacement. The situation has led to panic among affected families in several areas.