Karbi Anglong: Eviction Notice Sparks Panic Among Residents in PGR and VGR Lands

Kheroni: The Assam government has announced a major eviction drive targeting encroached PGR (Professional Grazing Reserve) and VGR (Village Grazing Reserve) land in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.
Apart from the PGR and VGR, the eviction will also extend to other government-owned lands in the region.
The decision was taken during the tripartite meeting held on December 26 between the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and representatives of various organisations from Karbi Anglong in the aftermath of the Kheroni incident. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, officially announced the move.
According to the announcement, eviction notices will be issued starting Tuesday to individuals occupying PGR land illegally. A specific deadline will be set for vacating the land, after which eviction operations will be carried out.
The announcement has triggered widespread anxiety and unrest among residents living on PGR and VGR land, with many expressing fear over possible displacement. The situation has led to panic among affected families in several areas.
Meanwhile, local MLA Rupsing Teron visited Kheroni and made significant remarks addressing the concerns of the local population. Further developments are expected as authorities prepare to implement the eviction drive in the coming days.
Speaking to media persons, he said, “We acknowledge that a deeply sad and unfortunate incident occurred, which should never have happened. Such incidents should not take place anywhere, including Karbi Anglong. The government will take necessary steps regarding the eviction and all related matters.”
On December 29, the KAAC announced that it will move ahead with the eviction measures against alleged encroachers on the PGR and VGR lands. KAAC Chief Executive Member Dr. Tuliram Ronghang said the council will submit an affidavit to the Gauhati High Court on January 5, 2026, as part of cases related to encroachments on grazing lands. The decision was taken during a high-level committee meeting in Diphu.
Tuliram Ronghang said that eveiction notices will be issued from today to the residents identified as encroachers. They will also be given 15 days time to vacate the land, he added.
The CEM further added that 339 families will receive temporary relief as they have already filed writ petitions at the Gauhati High Court.
The Bhumi Adhikar Sangram Samiti (BASS) also voiced strong apprehension over what it said was the persistent sidelining of tribal and indigenous land rights in Karbi Anglong by both the Assam government and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. They accused the state leadership of deflecting responsibility by repeatedly citing ongoing court matters, arguing that such explanations masked administrative failure and weakened the intent of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.