NF Railway Retains Original Timing of Guwahati-Sairang Daily Express

Hailakandi: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has clarified that there will be no change in the operational timing of the Guwahati-Sairang-Guwahati Daily Express, putting an end to speculations and public concern over a proposed revision of the train’s earlier schedule.
In an official statement, the NF Railway stated that the earlier proposal regarding revision of train timings has been cancelled, and that both Guwahati–Sairang and Sairang–Guwahati Express will run in their original and existing time slots without any alteration.
The railway authorities further stated that necessary instructions have been issued to ensure that the information is widely publicised for the benefit of passengers, assuring that passengers are not mislead or inconvenienced by earlier reports of a possible change.
The clarification was welcomed by commuters, particularly in the Barak Valley and southern Assam, for whom the existing schedule is considered highly convenient.
Following this announcement, 15 organisations from Hailakandi district gathered at Netaji Point in the town to celebrate the decision. Members of the organisations burst crackers and expressed happiness, describing the development as a victory for the public unity and democratic protest.
The leaders also claimed that the strong opposition and sustained agitation by civil society groups and passengers had compelled the railway authorities to reconsider the proposed timing revision.
They stated that the original timing plays a crucial role in facilitating travel for students, office-goers, traders, and patients who rely on train for regular and emergency journeys.
The organisations thanked the railway authorities for listening to public sentiment and urged them to consult stakeholders and elected representatives before taking such decisions in future.
Notably, on December 29, the NF Railway, in an official statement said, “It is hereby informed that the revision of timings of Train No. 15609/15610 GHY-SANG-GHY Express issued vide reference ii) stands cancelled. The train will continue to run as per its present schedule until further advice.”
“Further, it is reiterated that Train No. 15887/15888 GHY-BPB-GHY Vistadome Express shall remain permanently withdrawn w.e.f. 01.01.2026.”