NF Railway Retains Original Timing of Guwahati-Sairang Daily Express

Hailakandi: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has clarified that there will be no change in the operational timing of the Guwahati-Sairang-Guwahati Daily Express, putting an end to speculations and public concern over a proposed revision of the train’s earlier schedule.

In an official statement, the NF Railway stated that the earlier proposal regarding revision of train timings has been cancelled, and that both Guwahati–Sairang and Sairang–Guwahati Express will run in their original and existing time slots without any alteration.

The railway authorities further stated that necessary instructions have been issued to ensure that the information is widely publicised for the benefit of passengers, assuring that passengers are not mislead or inconvenienced by earlier reports of a possible change.

The clarification was welcomed by commuters, particularly in the Barak Valley and southern Assam, for whom the existing schedule is considered highly convenient.

Following this announcement, 15 organisations from Hailakandi district gathered at Netaji Point in the town to celebrate the decision. Members of the organisations burst crackers and expressed happiness, describing the development as a victory for the public unity and democratic protest.