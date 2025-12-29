Karbi Anglong Restores Internet Amid Improved Conditions

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the situation in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong limping back to normal, the internet and mobile data services in the two districts have been restored from Sunday morning. The state government last night ordered the resumption of internet services since the law & order situation has improved and normalized in the twin hill districts.

On December 23, the state government had ordered the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong in the wake of the Kheroni incident.

A notification issued by the state government’s Home and Political department says in this regard, “it appears that there is no further apprehension of breach of public peace and tranquillity in the said districts for the time being.” The notification, therefore, ordered all mobile service providers operating in the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong to restore internet/mobile data services with effect from 8.00 AM on Sunday (December 28).

Also Read: Batadrava Cultural Project: A Milestone in Preserving Assam's Legacy