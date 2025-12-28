Mobile Internet Shutdown Continues for Fifth Day in Karbi Anglong After Eviction Protests

Karbi Anglong: Mobile internet services remained suspended for the fifth consecutive day on December 28 in Assam’s Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts as the administration continued restrictions in the wake of violent protests in the Kheroni area, officials said.

The suspension of mobile data services was first imposed on December 23 to prevent the spread of rumours and misinformation after clashes broke out over the proposed eviction of alleged encroachers from Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands. Although no fresh incidents have been reported in the last few days, authorities have decided to keep the restrictions in place as a precautionary measure.

Officials said the overall situation has largely stabilised, but prohibitory orders and a heavy deployment of security forces are still in force to prevent any resurgence of violence. Police and paramilitary personnel continue to patrol sensitive areas.

The violence earlier this week resulted in large-scale injuries among security forces. According to police, at least 173 personnel from the Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured during clashes on December 22 and 23 within the Kheroni police station limits in West Karbi Anglong. Of them, 139 were given first aid on the spot, while 33 were shifted to hospitals for further treatment.

The unrest also claimed two civilian lives. Officials confirmed that one person died in police firing, while another lost his life after miscreants set his house on fire during the violence. Several properties were also torched during the protests, causing significant damage.

The agitation was launched by Karbi community groups following a 15-day hunger strike demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers, reportedly from Bihar, from grazing reserve lands located in the tribal belt. Tensions escalated after police removed three hunger-striking protesters in the early hours, citing their deteriorating health and the need for medical treatment. This action reportedly triggered widespread anger and led to violent confrontations.

Earlier attempts to carry out eviction drives had been stalled after petitioners approached the Gauhati High Court, which issued an interim stay on the process.

In an effort to defuse the situation, the Assam government held a tripartite meeting on Friday involving government officials, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, and representatives of the protesters. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government would move the Gauhati High Court seeking an early hearing on the stay related to eviction from PGR and VGR lands in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.