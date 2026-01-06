Kaziranga Casual Forest Staff to Intensify Protest Seeking Regularisation

Kaziranga: Casual forest workers at the UNESCO Heritage Site Kaziranga National Park have threatened to intensify their protest if their demands for the regularisation of their jobs, which are not being fulfilled by the state government.

The long-pending demand for regularisation of jobs for casual forest workers in Kaziranga remained unresolved, as workers failed to meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday despite making efforts to present their case directly.

From early morning, a group of casual forest workers gathered in the hope of meeting the Chief Minister during his visit to the area.

The workers expected to submit a memorandum when the Chief Minister was scheduled to travel by helicopter from Bagori in Kaziranga to Bokakhat. However, due to security reasons, the interaction did not take place, leaving the workers disappointed.

In the absence of a direct meeting with the Chief Minister, Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma received the memorandum from the aggrieved workers. The District Commissioner assured them that their representation would be forwarded to the Chief Minister for necessary consideration. He also listened to their concerns and appealed to the workers to maintain peace while the matter is taken up at the appropriate level.

The casual forest workers stated that under the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division alone, 313 temporary workers have been serving the forest department for several years on minimal wages. Despite their long service and the risks involved in protecting wildlife and forest resources, their jobs have not been regularised so far.

They further pointed out that across Assam, around 630 casual forest workers are continuing their duties with the same demand for regularisation. According to the workers, repeated appeals to the forest department over the years have failed to yield any concrete outcome, leading to growing frustration and uncertainty among them and their families.

The workers said their roles are crucial for the protection of forests and wildlife, particularly in sensitive areas like Kaziranga National Park, yet they continue to work without job security, service benefits or proper recognition.

They urged the State government to take immediate steps to address their long-standing demand and provide them with stable employment conditions. The workers warned that if their grievances continue to be ignored, they may be compelled to intensify their protest in the coming days.