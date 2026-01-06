AC Electric Bus Service Launched Between Biswanath Chariali and Tezpur

Biswanath: A new air-conditioned electric bus service which will be connecting Biswanath Chariali and Tezpur was formally inaugurated on Monday.

The service has been introduced under the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) with the aim of providing comfortable, efficient and environmentally friendly travel for commuters.

The electric bus service was flagged off by ASTC Chairman Pallab Lochan Das in the presence of several dignitaries at a special programme held at the Automated Testing Station (ATS) premises in Biswanath Chariali.

Addressing the gathering before the inauguration, Mr Das said the new service had been started keeping in mind the growing need for better and more reliable transport facilities for the people of the district.

He stated that the introduction of air-conditioned electric buses would not only make daily travel more convenient but also play an important role in reducing air pollution.

“This service is a step towards cleaner and greener public transport in Assam. Electric buses help lower carbon emissions and contribute to environmental protection,” he said.

The inaugural programme was conducted by ASTC Managing Director Chinmay Prakash Phukan, who explained the objectives of the new service. Biswanath Chariali Municipal Board Chairperson Amarjyoti Borthakur, ASTC Vice-Chairman Pranabjyoti Lahkar, and Biswanath District Commissioner Lakshinandan Chaharia also addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of improved transport links between Biswanath Chariali and Tezpur.

They mentioned that the new bus service would benefit office-goers, students and daily commuters who travel frequently between the two towns.

Local people welcomed the initiative and expressed hope that more such modern and eco-friendly transport services would be introduced in the district in the coming days.