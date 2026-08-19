Kaziranga ESZ Row: Assam CM Says Five-Star Hotels Have Nothing to Do With ESZ

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Amid protest and support from various quarters in the state, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) has nothing to do with the setting up of five-star hotels. "Restrictions within ESZs are mining activities and the setting up of red industries," he said.

Speaking to the media here today, the Chief Minister said, "A misconception is that the government is trying to reduce the width of the ESZ of the national park from 10 km to 1 km to benefit star hoteliers. India has several national parks, including Jim Corbett National Park, having five-star hotels inside them. The Supreme Court only strictly prohibits mining activities, setting up chemical industries notorious for pollution, etc., within ESZs of national parks. We scrupulously follow these restrictions."

The Chief Minister said, "The state government will only send the proposal to the central government, which will then forward it to the National Wildlife Board. The board will verify it on its own and take a decision on the width of the ESZ that can vary from 1 km to 3 km. For the past 10-15 years, the local people around KNP have been putting pressure on the government to reduce the width of the ESZ. Several organizations take to the streets today supporting the move to reduce the width of the ESZ."

Also Read: AASU Calls for White Paper on Reduction of Kaziranga Eco-Sensitive Zone