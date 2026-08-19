AASU Calls for White Paper on Reduction of Kaziranga Eco-Sensitive Zone

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has sought a white paper from the Assam Government on its decision to reduce the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) from ten km to one kilometre.

AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon said the proposed reduction had raised concerns among the public, environmentalists and nature lovers.

The students' body said the government should balance the protection of Kaziranga with the interests of local residents. It acknowledged demands for reducing the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) to facilitate development in areas adjoining the national park but stressed that the move should not compromise the park's biodiversity and heritage.

The AASU urged the government to improve connectivity, infrastructure and socio-economic opportunities for local communities while protecting the environment. It also called for community-driven ecotourism to create employment and livelihood opportunities.

The organisation expressed concern over allegations that the proposed changes could benefit large corporate groups at the expense of wildlife and the environment.

AASU demanded the government publish a white paper on the proposed ESZ changes and consult environmentalists, experts and local residents before taking a final decision.

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