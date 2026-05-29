Kaziranga National Park Shuts to Tourists from May 29 as Monsoon Season Begins

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The world-famous Kaziranga National Park (KNP), home to the largest population of the one-horned rhinoceros along with tigers, swamp deer, wild buffaloes, elephants, and rich biodiversity, will remain closed for tourists from May 29. Although safari services for tourists had officially been suspended from May 25, the authorities later extended jeep safari operations until May 28 in view of the continued arrival of tourists. According to departmental sources, jeep safari services in the Kohora, Agoratoli, Bagori, and Burhapahar ranges of the national park have now been suspended because of the monsoon season.

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