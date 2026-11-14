Kaziranga Tragedy: 26 Lives Lost in Devastating Collision Between Traveller and Truck

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In a tragic road mishap, at least 26 persons are reported to have lost their lives and several injured when a Force Traveller collided head on with a truck at Rongajan in Kaziranga, under Kohora Police Outpost in Golaghat district, around 2:30 pm on Friday.

The accident took place when a Force Traveller (AS02 AC 6690) heading towards Nagaon collided head on with a container truck (KA01 AT 0977) coming from the opposite direction. All 26 passengers travelling in the Traveller are reported to have lost their lives in the horrific accident.

Following the incident, a pall of gloom has descended over the entire Kaziranga region, with people expressing profound grief over the loss of so many precious lives.

Bokakhat MLA and Cabinet Minister Atul Bora reached the accident site and supervised the rescue operation. Golaghat district commissioner Biswajit Phukan, senior superintendent of police Swapnil Deka and Bokakhat co-district commissioner Sujata Gogoi too reached the spot to assist in the rescue and recovery operation, along with assistant commissioners of Bokakhat co-district commissioner's office.

They also supervised the transfer of patients from Bokakhat Shaheed Kamala Miri Civil Hospital to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

Identities of the deceased and those injured brought to Bokakhat Civil Hospital could not be immediately established. Doctors, nurses and other health staff of the hospital worked tirelessly to provide emergency treatment.

Around eight ambulances were deployed to ferry the deceased and those injured to the hospital. Ambulances from Golaghat and Nagaon districts, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and Kaziranga National Park were used to transport the injured to JMCH.

Reports indicate that the driver of the Traveller, Abdul Majid, and its handyman, Subhash Das, also died in the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the Traveller was being driven at high speed when the driver apparently lost control and rammed into the container truck, resulting in the devastating collision.

The dead include students from Kaziranga Government Model College, Bokakhat CNB College and Kaziranga National Park High School, all of whom were reportedly travelling in the ill-fated vehicle.

Further details on the deceased and those injured are awaited.

Meanwhile, Asom Jatiya Parishad leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi and activist Pranab Doley visited Bokakhat Civil Hospital to oversee the situation.

Expressing his deep condolences to the bereaved families, Gogoi urged the state government to provide adequate compensation to the kin of deceased and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad president Palash Changmai also conveyed deep sorrow over the tragic incident.

On the other hand, as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the tragic accident, business establishments in Bokakhat will remain closed until 11 am on Saturday. This was disclosed by Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa on behalf of the Bokakhat Byabasayee Sanstha and the Daily Market Management Committee.

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