Assam: Shivasthan Bazar Fire Destroys Five Shops in Samaguri

Guwahati: A fire broke out at Shivasthan Bazar in Samaguri, on 13th November, afternoon, gutting five shops and causing substantial property losses. A suspected electrical short circuit is believed to have triggered the fire , which spread rapidly while shopkeepers were away for lunch.

The affected establishments included a grocery store, a cosmetic shop, a restaurant and small paan shops. The fire caused extensive damage to goods and other property inside the establishments. According to local shopkeepers and residents, the blaze spread quickly while the shops were closed.

Shopkeepers had reportedly shut their establishments and left for lunch when the incident occurred. With no one reportedly inside the shops at the time, no casualties were reported in the information provided.

People of that area, suspect that an electrical short circuit triggered the fire. However, the exact cause has not been officially confirmed in the information available. The flames reportedly spread rapidly through the closed shops, destroying merchandise and other belongings.

The fire destroyed five shops, leaving several business owners facing substantial financial losses. Initial estimates indicate losses running into several lakh rupees. The grocery store reportedly suffered the highest individual loss, with goods worth approximately Rs 50 lakh destroyed in the blaze.

Other reported loss estimates include around Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for affected shops. However, the overall financial damage has not yet been fully assessed. The affected businesses included grocery, cosmetic, restaurant and paan shops, with their merchandise and other property damaged by the fire.

The Fire Brigade team reached Shivasthan Bazar after the fire broke out and brought the blaze under control. Their intervention prevented the fire from continuing to spread. However, the five affected establishments had already suffered substantial damage by the time the situation was brought under control.

Local shopkeepers and residents reported the destruction and the suspected electrical cause of the incident. The suspected electrical short circuit has also not been officially confirmed as the cause.