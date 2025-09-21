Top Headlines

Keep Him Alive Forever: Garima Garg’s Emotional Appeal at Zubeen Garg's Farewell At Sarusajai

Garima Garg’s heartfelt thanks to Assam for standing by her family during Zubeen’s last journey.
Garima Garg addressing the thousands of Zuabeen fans and request them to maintain peace and unity during this crisis
Published on

Guwahati: Garima Garg, wife of the late music icon Zubeen Garg, addressed the massive gathering at Sarusajai on Sunday, urging fans to maintain peace while paying their last respects. In an emotional speech, she expressed her gratitude to the state government, administration, police, and the people of Assam for standing by her family during this difficult time.

“Zubeen loved you all deeply, and I know he will continue to live in your hearts forever,” Garima said, her voice breaking with emotion. She appealed to fans to honour his memory with dignity and assured them that their unwavering love would keep Zubeen alive in spirit.She concluded by thanking everyone for their prayers, support, and for being part of Zubeen’s final journey.

