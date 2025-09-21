Keep Him Alive Forever: Garima Garg’s Emotional Appeal at Zubeen Garg's Farewell At Sarusajai

Guwahati: Garima Garg, wife of the late music icon Zubeen Garg, addressed the massive gathering at Sarusajai on Sunday, urging fans to maintain peace while paying their last respects. In an emotional speech, she expressed her gratitude to the state government, administration, police, and the people of Assam for standing by her family during this difficult time.
“Zubeen loved you all deeply, and I know he will continue to live in your hearts forever,” Garima said, her voice breaking with emotion. She appealed to fans to honour his memory with dignity and assured them that their unwavering love would keep Zubeen alive in spirit.She concluded by thanking everyone for their prayers, support, and for being part of Zubeen’s final journey.