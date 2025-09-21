Top Headlines

Father’s Heart-Wrenching Tribute To Zubeen Garg as Millions Mourn in Kahilipara

In a tearful farewell, Zubeen Garg’s father bids goodbye to his son; the atmosphere is thick with grief as fans across the nation break down in sorrow.
File Photo of Zubeen Garg on the left and his father Kapil Borthakur on the right
Guwahati: Zubeen Garg’s father gave an emotional and heart-wrenching farewell to his son today, as the world stood still in collective grief. With tears streaming down his face, the father, clearly devastated, whispered a final goodbye to his son’s mortal remains: “I lost my son, but the world lost a voice.”

The atmosphere was one of unbearable sorrow, as millions of fans who had gathered to pay their respects wept openly. For them, Zubeen was more than just a singer; he was a voice of hope and emotion, and his sudden death has left an unfillable void. The air was thick with loss, and the streets of Kahilipara echoed with cries of disbelief. As Zubeen’s family and fans said their goodbyes, many struggled to find the right words to console their pain. “His music was our companion through life’s ups and downs,” said one mourner, reflecting the grief of an entire generation.Zubeen Garg’s passing at just 50 has shaken India’s music industry and its millions of fans. Today, his legacy lives on in his timeless songs, but the loss of his physical presence will be felt forever.

