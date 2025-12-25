Khaleda Zia’s Son Tarique Rahman Arrives in Bangladesh After 17 Years in Exile

Guwahati: Tarique Rahman, the Acting Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) returned back to Dhaka on Thursday, after spending 17 years in exile. He was received by BNP Standing Committee members at the airport. From there, he travelled in two bulletproof vehicles, specially imported for him, to a reception in 300 Feet area of Prbanchal.

Rahman is the eldest son on Bangladesh's former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

According to reports, thousands of BNP supporters welcomed Rahman at the Dhaka airport carrying placards and banners. The party supporters marched on foot toward the airport to mark his return to Bangladesh.

Rahman’s return is expexted to become a major political event in the country’s history after the ousting of former PM Sheikh Hasina last year.

Tarique Rahman, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman, and daughter, Zaima Rahman arrived from London on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, reports said. Images of the family departing from London's Heathrow Airport went viral on social media earlier today.

Notably, elaborate arrangements have been made to welcome the acting chief by the BNP workers. In a bid to manage the crowd, a 24-hour ban has been put on visitors at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Rahman has lived in London since 2008, as he faced multiple criminal convictions at home, including for money laundering and in a case related to a plot to assassinate Hasina. He was, however, acquitted of all charges after Hasina's removal, clearing the legal barriers that had delayed his return.

Following the party reception, Rahman will go to the Evercare Hospital to visit his ailing mother, Khaleda Jia, who has been undergoing treatment there for over a month now.

According to reports, following this, the family will visit Firoza, the Zia family's residence at Gulshan-2.

It may be mentioned that he Dhaka Police has stepped up security measures to prevent any untoward incident during the high-profile movement, as Bangladesh is plagued with violence and unrest.