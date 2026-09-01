Khetri Crash: CM Sarma Flags NHAI Negligence, Orders Highway Repairs

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Until something drastic happens, nobody cares, and nothing in the state machinery moves. The unfortunate accident at Khetri on Sunday, which resulted in the loss of seven lives, clearly demonstrated this fact. Today, everyone, from the Chief Minister to local officials, is on the scene of the mishap, holding meetings and instituting enquiries, et al.

The stretch of the National Highway where the accident occurred is filled with potholes, and people in the area have been complaining about it to the authorities concerned, but nothing emerged from those. However, the scene witnessed immense activity following the accident. It is not only this stretch at Khetri but lots of such sites across the state where the roads are dilapidated but the authorities are least bothered about repairing these.

Today, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the accident site and, in a way, accepted that there was negligence by NHAI. The CM said, "Complaints of the local people and the preliminary investigation by the police have established that NHAI has been negligent about repairing this stretch of the highway. Already the Chief Secretary has taken up the matter with the NHAI chairman, and he has assured that a probe will be instituted and necessary repairs will be done as soon as possible. The Assam Police has also registered a case in the matter and started an investigation. The guilty will not be spared. We have asked NHAI to ensure that such incidents do not recur."

Meanwhile, the local people held a protest and stated that they will not pay the toll at the Nazirakhat toll gate until the repairs are done. On the other hand, the NHAI has assured the people that repairs will be done within seven days. Local people also held protests at Raha, blocking the national highway for a while. They have a similar demand - that repairs should be carried out immediately.

It is an established fact that the National Highways in the state are in a sorry state at several places, and regular maintenance is not carried out by NHAI, although it is their responsibility to carry out repairs wherever a road is damaged. As the NHAI is under the central government, complaints about damage to roads from state government officials are not given due importance. It is a constant refrain by NHAI that it is the rainy season, so repairs are not being done, etc., whereas it is a fact that most of the damage occurs during the rainy season in the state.

The state government has announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those who died in the accident and the cost of treatment to those injured.

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