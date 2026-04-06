Khowang Election 2026: Chakradhar Gogoi vs Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Dibrugarh, April 6 — The newly created Khowang assembly constituency is shaping up as one of the more closely watched contests in the Assam Assembly Election 2026, pitting sitting BJP MLA Chakradhar Gogoi against Asom Jatiyatabadi Party (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi in what is expected to be a direct fight.
Two other candidates — Dr Prabhakar Das of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Independent candidate Biju Dowarah — are also in the fray, but the battle is widely seen as a two-horse race.
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For Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Khowang represents a fresh start after a bruising parliamentary campaign.
He contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Dibrugarh seat but was defeated by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. He has now shifted focus to the state assembly, choosing Khowang as his electoral battleground.
Sitting MLA Chakradhar Gogoi brings a solid winning record into this contest.
In 2016, he defeated Congress heavyweight and former Union Minister Paban Singh Ghatowar from the Moran constituency by 16,231 votes. He followed that up in 2021 by beating Ghatowar's son, Pranjal Ghatowar, by an even wider margin of 22,341 votes.
Khowang is a newly delimited seat, but Gogoi carries significant incumbent advantage and name recognition in the area.
Khowang has a total electorate of approximately 1,57,363 voters, with two communities holding the most sway.
The Ahom community — to which Chakradhar Gogoi himself belongs — accounts for around 49,000 voters, or roughly 31% of the electorate. Tea garden workers make up approximately 46,000 voters, around 29.5% of the total, making them an equally critical bloc.
Notably, no candidate from the tea community is contesting this seat in 2026, leaving a substantial and potentially decisive vote bank without a natural claimant.
Beyond caste and community arithmetic, Khowang has a pressing local grievance that candidates cannot ignore.
Riverbank erosion has been battering the constituency for decades, and voters have grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of lasting solutions. The opposition has made this a central point of attack against the ruling government.
Chakradhar Gogoi, meanwhile, has been countering by highlighting BJP's development programmes and infrastructure work in the region.
A veteran political observer put the contest in perspective, noting that Lurinjyoti's entry into Khowang is a gamble that could pay off — but only if he can convert existing anti-incumbency into actual votes.
"Some of the people in Khowang are not happy with the work of Chakradhar Gogoi, but how Lurinjyoti will take advantage of his failure and transform the votes in favour of himself will be interesting to see," the observer said.
The key question, he added, is whether voters of Ahom origin will cross party lines — or stay loyal to the BJP incumbent.
The national importance both parties are placing on Khowang is reflected in the calibre of campaigners they have deployed.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has already held a campaign rally in support of Lurinjyoti Gogoi. On the BJP side, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have both campaigned for Chakradhar Gogoi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on Monday and is set to address a poll rally in Khowang — underlining just how significant this constituency has become in the broader battle for the state.