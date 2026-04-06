Khowang Election 2026: Chakradhar Gogoi vs Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Dibrugarh, April 6 — The newly created Khowang assembly constituency is shaping up as one of the more closely watched contests in the Assam Assembly Election 2026, pitting sitting BJP MLA Chakradhar Gogoi against Asom Jatiyatabadi Party (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi in what is expected to be a direct fight.

Two other candidates — Dr Prabhakar Das of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Independent candidate Biju Dowarah — are also in the fray, but the battle is widely seen as a two-horse race.

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