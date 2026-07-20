Kiren Rijiju defends NCPI invite to all-party meet after Opposition walkout

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday defended the Centre's decision to invite members of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) to the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, saying that while the Opposition had every right to stage a walkout, it would not have been appropriate to exclude 20 elected Members of Parliament from the discussions.

This came as the INDIA bloc staged a walkout from the all-party meeting convened by the Centre, protesting the presence of members of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress.

Speaking to the reporters about the walkout, Rijiju said, "That boycott was for some time; it was formal. I don't think it's bad; they have the right to express their opinion. But 20 NCPI Lok Sabha MPs have signed and demanded from the Lok Sabha Speaker to join the new party and to sit separately in Parliament. And this is as per the rules, and it is under the consideration of the Speaker."

Stressing the significance of 20 MPs, the Union Minister said, "When it is under the Speaker's consideration, and there are 20 MPs, how can we deprive them? The Lok Sabha belongs to everyone. So, we will not call 20 MPs; how can this happen? Recognising (them) or not recognising (them) is a process. Whatever happens from the Lok Sabha Speaker's secretariat, I am not making any comment on that right now."

He further asserted that the government had invited all parties represented in Parliament and had not extended any special invitation to the NCPI.

"It is the government's duty that if all parties and consensus come together, then we would want to, so we will have to call everyone. I am not calling anyone separately; since their members are there, and they have demands, we are not calling anyone separately on our part; they are Lok Sabha members, 20 people, so they have to be called," he added.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister also informed that 40 floor leaders from various political parties attended the all-party meeting and presented their views on issues expected to be discussed during the Monsoon Session.

According to Rijiju, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to all political parties to work together in the national interest, particularly in view of the prevailing global uncertainties arising from the conflict in West Asia.

"Many political parties have placed their points; we have heard and noted them. Many suggestions have come; we have noted the suggestions... You must have seen, political parties, any political party, if they do not discuss the subject and only do sloganeering, then there is a political loss. Everyone has seen this... Any political party, if they stay away from discussion and do ruckus, they do not get political benefit from it. This has been proven. Therefore, everyone should participate, everyone should take part in the discussion, and the members of the small-small parties have demanded that they be given more time to speak," he said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that if the session runs smoothly, then everyone would be able to express their views; however, "if they do ruckus, then they will not get a chance to speak".

"Then later, the government should not be told that (it) has been passed after less discussion, or it has been passed in a ruckus... The people of the country want the Parliament to function, and if Parliament does not function, then it is not good for democracy," he added.

Rijiju also stated that the government has already shared details of the eight Bills proposed for the Monsoon Session through an official bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats.

He added that if the government decides to introduce any additional legislation during the session, the matter will first be discussed in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), and all Opposition parties will be informed in advance. (IANS)

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