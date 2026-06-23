Top Israeli defence official meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Major General (Retd) Amir Baram, Director General at Israel’s Ministry of Defence, called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday and expressed Israel’s commitment to expand defence cooperation between the two nations under the overall ambit of Special Strategic Partnership.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, the Defence Minister’s Office stated, “Maj Gen (Retd) Amir Baram, DG, Israel Ministry of Defence called on Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. He briefed RM about Israel’s commitment to expand India-Israel defence cooperation under the overall ambit of India Israel Special Strategic Partnership.”

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Israel’s Ambassador to India Reuven Azar and other officials were also present during the meeting.

Azar thanked Singh for hosting Baram and stated that Israel and India are creating joint projects that will make bilateral partnership even more unique.

Responding to the Defence Minister Office’s post on X, Azar stated, “Thank you Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh for hosting Maj Gen Amir Baram DG of Israel’s Ministry of Defence. Together we are creating more joint projects that will make this Israel-India partnership even more unique!” (IANS)

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