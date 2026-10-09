KKHSOU Holds Orientation and Induction Ceremony for PhD Scholars for 2026–27

Guwahati: Today, the Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) successfully conducted the Ph.D. Course Work Induction Programme for Batch 2026-27 at its City Campus in Guwahati. Twenty-five newly enrolled research scholars from diverse disciplines, including Assamese, English, History, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Philosophy, Commerce, Management, Journalism and Mass Communication, Computer Science, and Mathematics, were formally welcomed in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das; Dean (Academic), Prof. Ranjan Dutta Kalita; Ph.D. Programme Coordinator, Prof. Joydeep Baruah; School Directors; research guides; and faculty members. The programme was coordinated by Ph.D. Course Work Coordinator, Dr. Utpal Deka.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das delivered an inspiring welcome address, emphasising that every researcher can contribute to society through effective research. The day-long event featured self-introductions by the scholars, detailed sessions on the role and responsibilities of researchers, Ph.D. programme structure, credit requirements, evaluation patterns, academic policies, discipline-specific guidance, and the six-month course-work timetable. An interactive doubt-clearing session, a vote of thanks by a scholar, and a group photograph marked the conclusion of the programme.

The induction successfully achieved its objective of providing complete clarity and confidence to the new scholars, while reinforcing KKHSOU’s commitment to accessible and quality doctoral education