KKHSOU Holds Sensitization Program on POSH and Role of ICC

With growing emphasis on creating workplaces rooted in dignity, equality and mutual respect, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) organized a sensitization program on “POSH and the Role of ICC: Promoting a Safe, Respectful and Inclusive Workplace” at the University’s Khanapara Campus on Tuesday.

The program, organized for the employees of the University, sought to create greater awareness about the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) framework and reinforce the importance of maintaining a safe, respectful and inclusive working environment.

Ms. Gitanjali Medhi, Member of the ICC, KKHSOU, compered the programme. It began with the welcome and felicitation of the guests, followed by an introductory address by Prof. Sudeshna Bhattacharjya, Chairperson of the ICC, KKHSOU and Professor of Sanskrit, Gauhati University.

Highlighting the relevance of such programs, Prof. Bhattacharjya observed that institutions are at a crossroads where issues experienced in the past have acquired new dimensions. She stressed the importance of having a properly constituted Internal Complaints Committee in every institution and underlined the need for continuous awareness and sensitization among employees.

Prof. Pranab Saikia, Registrar, KKHSOU, spoke about the importance of respectful conduct and communication in the workplace. He urged employees to exercise caution and responsibility in their choice of words, pointing out that inappropriate communication can have serious repercussions.

Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das, Vice Chancellor, KKHSOU, also addressed the gathering and observed that society is passing through a challenging phase in which situations may arise. He emphasized the importance of understanding one's role and responsibilities and called upon employees to act with sensitivity and responsibility in their professional environment.

The program then moved into two technical sessions focusing on legal awareness and gender sensitivity.

The first session, titled “Sensitization on the POSH Act, 2013 and Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace,” was conducted by Ms. Debasmita Ghosh, Advocate, Centre for Justice, Guwahati. She provided an overview of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, explaining its legal foundations and major provisions.

Ms. Ghosh also discussed the origins of the legislation in the Supreme Court's Vishaka Guidelines, laid down in Vishaka v. State of Rajasthan & Others (1997). She highlighted the constitutional dimensions of the legislation, particularly its connection with the fundamental rights to equality and dignity. Key provisions, including Sections 3, 4, 5 and 7 of the Act, were also discussed.

The second session, “Gender Sensitivity and Promoting a Safe, Respectful and Inclusive Workplace,” was conducted by Ms. Kishori Baruah, Senior Programme Manager, UTSAH Child Rights Organisation, Assam.

Ms. Baruah addressed the influence of stereotypical social perceptions and encouraged participants to question assumptions surrounding gender roles, including the notions that women are naturally more suited to caregiving or are inherently weak.

She stressed the importance of active and non-judgmental listening, respecting personal boundaries, preventing discriminatory behaviour and ensuring meaningful participation.

Gender equality and equity, she noted, are essential components of a safe and respectful workplace. She also urged employees to understand and maintain appropriate boundaries in professional interactions.

The sessions were followed by an interactive question-and-answer segment, giving employees an opportunity to engage with the resource persons on issues concerning workplace conduct, gender sensitivity, legal provisions and the role of the ICC.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Indrani Kalita, Convenor, Internal Complaints Committee, KKHSOU. It was attended by employees of the University.

The sensitization program reaffirmed KKHSOU's commitment to fostering a workplace founded on awareness, dignity, equality and accountability, while strengthening efforts towards a safe, respectful and inclusive environment for all its employees.